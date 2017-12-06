Blake hat-trick fires Racers into last eight of cup

Racing Club Warwick progressed to the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Midweek Floodlit Cup on Tuesday evening after hitting Black Country Rangers for six in a very positive return to action following the weekend’s FA Vase defeat.

Warwick were quickly out of the blocks and had opened up a three-goal lead inside the first 15 minutes.

Josh Blake, playing his final match before serving the ban for his controversial sending off against Wisbech, put Racing Club ahead in the fifth minute with a superbly timed run and volleyed finish from a pinpoint Josh O’Grady cross.

Three minutes later, the veteran hitman doubled the lead with a fine header from a Jack Taylor cross.

With Rangers wondering what had hit them, the home side effectively ended the contest on the quarter-hour mark when the effervescent Luke Cole popped up to clinically finish a Lewis Hudson centre.

Rangers then showed why they are flying high in the West Midlands League Premier Division by getting a foothold in the game and they were thrown a lifeline just after the break when they converted a penalty.

Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly dismissed when Blake’s completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute, firing home a loose ball after sustained Warwick pressure.

Luke Cole got his second five minutes later and substitute Henry Leaver made it 6-1 before Rangers grabbed a consolation in the 70th minute.

Racers return to league action on Saturday when they travel to Leicestershire to face Heather St Johns.