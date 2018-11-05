Bertie runs amok as Racing Club bounce back from cup knockout

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow got the response he wanted from his side’s League Cup exit as they extended their unbeaten league sequence to 11 games on Saturday.

Racers crashed out of the cup with a 6-2 defeat to Westfields in midweek but bounced back to beat Littleton by the same scoreline to maintain the pressure on leaders Lichfield City.

Bertie completes his hat-trick.

And Easterlow said it was an important result as the Townsend Meadow-based outfit head into a crucial month.

“It was the type of reaction we needed,” he said. “We scored six and hit the woodwork four times.

“Over the next couple of weeks the table will take shape and for us personally and the other sides there are a lot of big games coming up.

“Hopefully in a month’s time we’ll still be around the top three places.”

Littleton arrived with a new manager and several recent signings, buoyed by picking up their first point of the season at high-flying Burbage.

However, Racing started confidently, keeping the ball well before breaking down a stubborn Littleton defence in the 15th minute. Ben Mackey latched on to a through ball and shot across the keeper who saved well but Jak Jeys followed in to volley home from six yards out.

Trea Bertie then rounded off a fine team move, slipping the ball past the advancing keeper after being set up by Mackey.

Racing Club made it 3-0 when Mackey confidently smashed home a spot-kick after being fouled just inside the box.

Bertie picked up his second goal straight after the break. Jak Jeys fired in a threatening cross which Bertie just failed to latch on to. However, when the defender tried to control the ball, Bertie pounced on his loose touch to prod home from two yards.

Wade Malley drove in from the right and crashed a fierce shot off the bar before Henry Leaver’s powerful header struck the woodwork. Jeys then became third Racers player inside 12 minutes to be denied by the frame of the goal after beating two players and rifling his shot against the bar.

Matt McGee reduced the arrears in the 66th minute with a fine finish but three minutes later Bertie restored the four-goal cushion with a trademark turn and drive into the roof of the net.

Antonio Zamora made it 5-2 in the 75th minute after a defensive mix-up, with Racing Club skipper Scott Turner completing the scoring from close range after a fine lofted cross from Madundo Semahimbo.