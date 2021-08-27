Leamington Sunday league's Maurice Billington Cup decided on penalties

Leamington Hibs, the Maurice Billington Cup champions

Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Maurice Billington Cup:​ Bishops Itchington FC v Leamington Hibs FC

A tremendous game, which saw some top draw finishes and high drama, showcased the League on Wednesday evening at Stockton, with kind permission of Stockton FC.The first twenty minutes were a bit nip and tuck and neither side took control. The deadlock was broken on 35 minutes by a Tom Hitchcox strike from 25 yards that crashed onto the underside of the crossbar and over the line before spinning back out into play, but the Assistant Referee was well placed to point out the ball had crossed the line.

Keith Billington, Maurice's son presenting the cup to Leamington Hibs' Carl Smedley and Ashley Kitchen

The second half started brightly for Bishops and after some pressure Bishops won a free kick on the edge of the area. Tom O'Callaghan struck a sweet little number under the wall and into the bottom corner to level the score at 1-1.

Chances came at both ends and it was a thoroughly entertaining game. Andy Yeates, Joel Bennett and Ciaran Houston all had chances for Bishops. With two minutes left on the clock up popped Kyle King who scampered through and finished with a delightful little dink into the far corner to put Hibs ahead at 2-1 with only two minutes to go.

Almost immediately from the kick off, play went straight down the other end and O'Callaghan grabbed his second to make it all square and to go into penalty kicks.

Hibs took the victory 4 - 5 on penalties but it was a great example of a Cup Final played for Charity with an enthusiastic crowd, well refereed by Andy Brookes, who really did a great job in the middle.

Bishops Itchington, runners-up in the Maurice Billington Cup final