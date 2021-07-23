Leamington Brakes to officially open Mick Brady Stand

Mick Brady, the club's life president and former chairman who died in September last year

Leamington FC’s official opening of their new 198-seat Mick Brady Stand will take place tomorrow (Saturday) before their friendly fixture with EFL League Two side Forest Green Rovers, at the Your Community Co-op Stadium.

A special feature match programme will be on sale.

Chairman Jim Scott said: “Mick’s contribution to our club will never be forgotten.

“The naming of the stand in his name will provide a fitting legacy for him and his family and I am sure will be warmly appreciated by those supporters who personally knew him and fully understand the massive role he played in the clubs history.

“It should not be forgotten that it was a family affair with his wife Jenny giving Mick considerable support over the years and son Shaun fulfilling the role as Finance Director.

“I know that quite a few other family members are attending which will give us all an opportunity to celebrate Mick’s life and contribution to our club.”

Brakes beat a West Bromwich Albion XI 4-1 on Tuesday evening, with goals from Josh Martin, Kaiman Anderson and Kieran Cook (2).