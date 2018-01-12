Kidderminster forgotten as Holleran looks to Southport

Leamington boss Paul Holleran is refusing to dwell on the missed second-half chances which cost his side a notable scalp at home to Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

Ahmed Obeng equalised in the 57th minute for Brakes and a vibrant attacking performance created gilt-edged chances for Kaine Felix, Jack Edwards and Obeng again as the former Football League side wobbled.

However, the scoreine remained 1-1 and rather than rue two points dropped, Holleran’s focus quickly switched to the relegation six-pointer at Kevin Davies’ Southport.

“It’s gone now. The focus has to be Southport,” said Holleran who was nevertheless delighted to navigate through a tricky festive period without defeat.

“They are in a position that possibly no one expected to see them in.

“But they’ve invested in a new manager and new squad and things are starting to take shape.

“They produced a good performance against Chorley and they were unlucky on Sunday against FC United.

“It will be another tough game.”

Following on from four games against play-off contenders, Leamington now face a run of fixtures against side in the lower reaches of the National League North, with a trip to Alfreton following tomorrow’s journey to Haig Avenue.

With seven teams separated by just three points and Darlington and North Ferriby lying in wait in the next few weeks, Holleran is determined his side do not let their standards slip as they look to distance themselves from the bottom three.

“All the money and recruitment is happening in the bottom half of the table.

“You only have to look at the teams near the bottom to see how strong this division is.

“We’ve got to keep scrapping and fighting.

“We can’t afford to rest on our laurels.

“The minute we drop our levels we will be punished.

“We’ve got two away games in Southport and Alfreton, both of whom would have been expected to be around the play-offs. Both are very capable sides and we have to be mindful of that.

“But we’ve shown we’re very capable, too.”

Leamington are hoping to complete the loan signing of Crewe Alexandra forward Daniel Udoh before Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Brakes’ home league fixture against Gainsborough Trinity will now take place at The Phillips 66 Community Stadium on Tuesday January 23, while the home Birmingham Senior Cup tie versus West Bromwich Albion has been rescheduled to January 31 (both 7:45pm).