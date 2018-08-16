Easterlow wants more occasions like FA Cup clash

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow says Saturday’s FA Cup win has left him hungry for more.

Racers overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat Coleshill 4-3 and Easterlow says he wants to be playing teams the calibre of the Southern League Division One East side every week.

“It was good for me to see our lads against higher opposition in a competitive match,” he said.

“These are the leagues I want to see this club back competing in.

“Hopefully in the near future we’ll get there and days like Saturday will be a regular thing.”

A crowd just short of 250 were at Townsend Meadow and Easterlow believes they witnessed the right result, even if that seemed a long way off at the break.

“Scoring the goal just after half-time was massive and what a goal.

“After that we never looked back really.

“If you look over the whole game we created more clearcut chances.

“Coleshill are a good side. Sometimes you just have to accept they will play some nice stuff but we more than held our own against a side who are two leagues above us which tells you where the club is at with the quality we have this season.”