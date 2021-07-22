Double hat-trick for Racing Club Warwick's new signing

Goal celebrations for Matty Gardner

Racing Club Warwick put seven past Coventry Alvis as their pre-season continued at a blistering Townsend Meadow on Saturday.

The visitors netted first, before new signing Matty Gardner scored a double hat-trick with Sam Jackson providing the other goal.

Racing’s new players Gardner, Jordan McKenzie, Eli Bako and Jag Aujla all featured for the Racers who hosted UCL Premier side Rugby Town on Tuesday evening, going down 4-1.

Racing Club Warwick’s Midland Football League Premier Division fixtures begin on Saturday, August 14 at Highgate United, who are also their festive visitors on December 27.

The August bank holiday weekend sees Whitchurch Alport visit on the Saturday before a trip to Walsall Wood on Monday 30th.

The Easter weekend brings Stone Old Alleynians to Townsend Meadow on Saturday, April 16 and Racing travel to Stourport Swifts on Monday 18th.