Brakes character is rewarded but the tough tests continue

Brakes boss Paul Holleran again hailed the character of his side after they fought back with 10 men to earn a draw against Chester City.

But he now expects that spirit to continue as they embark on a big week of matches that sees them face an improving Southport side and leaders Chorley with a County Cup semi-final against Aston Villa Under-23 sandwiched in between.

Leamington went into the Chester game on the back of four straight defeats.

But they stopped the rot with a battling performance and earned a point through a late Ahmed Obeng effort after debutant Jordan Murphy had seen red.

And Holleran said: “I’ve been harping on about it for weeks but the lads have shown lots of character and they did that again at the weekend.

“We deserved to be in front at half-time and, given what has hapenned recently, it worried me that we weren’t – especially after 47 minutes when they’ve gone ahead.

“And when we’ve had a player sent off for two really soft bookings you fear the worst.

“But we got what we deserved in the end with the goal and then defended the last five minutes really well.

“It doesn’t get any easier, though, with Southport. Another full-time club with good players and an experienced manager.

“Being full-time is a massive advantage at this level but I think it probably took the new manager three months to sort it out.

“They had a dreadful start but they have certainly got it going now.

“It will be tough but we’re at home and if we show the character we have been we’ll hopefully pick up some more points.”

After that, Brakes have their County Cup clash on Wednesday.

Holleran added: “We’ve a semi-final to look forward to and having Aston Villa at the club is great.

“Nuneaton are waiting in the final which would be a local derby so, if we can get to the final, it would something for everyone at the club to look forward to.”

The match starts at 7.45pm.