Chahal’s top-ten finish proves the highlight for the C&AC juniors

Leamington C&C were well represented in the junior county championship races at Wollaton Park with Georgina Hurt getting proceedings under way in the under-17 women’s event, running strongly for a creditable 46th place in 23min 5sec on the 5k course.

The under-15 boys ran next over 4k. With Jai Sispal, Leamington C&AC’s likely medallist having to withdraw due to a broken arm sustained playing football earlier in the week it was left to Cameron Williams-Stein to represent the club.

Kieran Chahal on his way to a top-ten finish. Pictures submitted

Williams-Stein, principally a multi-event specialist, ran with great determination for an excellent 23rd in 15:03.

Three C&AC girls ran in the under-13 race and although they ran the shorter 3k course they had to run through the heaviest and muddiest sections twice.

Mel Gould ran her usual strong race to lead the team in for 28th in 13:29 and was well backed up by Eva Fitzpatrick (70th in 14:24) and Hannah Cooper (77th in 14:29).

On the same course, the under-13 boys ran enthusiastically with Harry Bailey (80th in 14:03), closely followed by Ruaric Winston (85th in 14:14), Sam Morrey (87th in 14:24) and Diarmuid Winston (96th in 14:59).

Dom Priest had a good first lap in the under-17 men’s race but unfortunately twisted his ankle and had to pull out, while Adam Houghton (Kenilworth Runners) finished 40th in 23:40.

The under-15 girls ran with their usual consistency to finish a very good tenth team.

Emily Lovett was first in for 47th in 18:21, closely followed by twin sister Ana who had one of her best races to come home 49th in 18:24.

Good support was provided by Rosie Cale (69th in 19:07), Lucy Green (82nd in 20:13) and Rositsa Gugutkova (88th in 21:01).

In the under-20 men’s race over 8k, Kieran Chahal (29:09) ran superbly to finish eighth, the club’s best individual result of the day.

Greg West, also stepping up to the under-20 event, produced a very good run to finish inside the top 20 in 30:22. Kenilworth Runners’ Stanley Doxey was 24th in 31:06.

In the under-20 ladies’ race, Doxey’s sister Bella was 26th in 29:38.