Carson and Bhangal take Not The Roman prizes

Kenilworth Runner’s Connor Carson won Stratford AC’s Not the Roman IX on Sunday in 42min 36sec.
Carson, who had ran in the Birmingham League the previous day, led from the start on the undulating 12k course and finished over a minute clear of runner-up Tom Bristowe (Kingfisher Harriers).
Paul Edwards was third in 44:37 to help Spa Striders win the men’s team prize.
He was joined in the victorious trio by Chris McKeown (5th in 44:59) and Adam Notley (8th in 45:20), with Chris Liddle also making the top ten for Striders in 46:00.
Kenilworth Runners were the second male team, with Alex Atkinson (20th in 47:11) and Ryan Baker (53rd in 49:41) joining Carson.
Leamington C&AC’s Marc Curtis finished in 47:32 (4th MV45).
Leamington C&C’s Natalie Bhangal was the first female across the line in a course-best 47:42, also managing to run the first 10k in a personal best for that distance.
Leamington C&AC’s Jenny Jeeves, who had competed in the Midland League cross-country event the day before, was sixth female and first in her age group in 50:53, with clubmate June Johnson winning the FV70 category in 69:40.
Spa Striders’ Melissa Venables (51:29) picked up the V40 prize, with Carolyn Wilkinson (53:52) and Sue Cox (54:12) joining her in the winning team.
Kenilworth again had to settle for the runners-up spot, with Gail Audhali improving on her second place in 2017 by winning the LV55 category in 54:46.
Tina Crow (56:31) and Dorota Woloszynska (57:16) joined her in the second-placed team.
Masters
25
80
Bella Doxey
00:30:28
Junior
20
88
Louise Andrews
00:30:52
Masters
32
99
Pamela Grimwade
00:31:07
Masters
39
106
Tina Crow
00:31:28
Senior
38
122
Mel Knight
00:32:55
Masters
54
142
Sophie Cookson
00:35:02
Masters
65
153
Kerrie Flippance
00:35:57
Masters
71
157
Lucy Williams
00:36:27
Masters
74
179
Jenny Richards
00:39:57
Masters
91
190
Pauline Dable
00:44:53
Masters
102