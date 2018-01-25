C&AC’s Chahal and Sispal cruise to county schools cross-country wins

Leamington C&ACs Kieran Chahal and Jai Sispal dominated their races at the Warwickshire Schools Cross Country Championships at Kineton High School last Saturday.

In the seniors’ race for Years 12 and 13, Chahal led from the outset and went on to win by a substantial margin from clubmate Greg West.

The duo were supported over the 5k course by fellow C&AC runners Dom Priest (4th), Alex Ibbs (8th) and Toby Loveday (9th).

Racing alongside the seniors, the intermediate boys (Year 10/11) also featured a strong Leamington C&AC presence with Cian Mckearney finishing fifth overall and second in his category and Cameron Williams-Stein tenth.

Sispal’s race, which was the last of the day, followed a similar pattern to Chahal’s, with the young Leamington runner building up a strong lead from the start.

Despite not owning a pair of cross-country spikes and having to run in conventional trainers, Reuben Siemon Klebber finished fifth. Ruairc Winston also ran, coming home in 27th.

The day started with the minors’ race (Year 7) where C&AC’s Hannah Cooper of LCAC maintained her usual high standards to finish fifth.

The boys’ race saw a solid run from Harry Bailey (10th), with fine packing from Diarmuid Winston (13th), Finley Newey (15th) and Sam Morrey (17th).

The junior girls (Year 8/9) featured a strong Leamington C&AC representation, with Molly Minshull continuing her fine cross-country season to finish sixth overall, just one place ahead of Mel Gould.

Emily Lovett crossed the line next in tenth position, with twin sister Ana not far behind in 13th.

Eva Fitzpatrick showed excellent determination to pick up a number of places on the last half lap of the course and earned 23rd with a sprint finish.

Poppy Hilton came in just behind Fitzpatrick and Robin Greenwood, unaccustomed to cross-country running, finished a fine 35th.

The intermediate girls were led home by Lucy Green, who finished tenth, with Leamington C&AC teammates Rosie Cale (12th) and Alice Parsons (15th) not too far behind.

Confirmation has not been given as to who will be selected to represent Warwickshire in the English Schools Cross Country Championships which are to be held in Leeds on March 17 but it is expected a number of Leamington C&AC athletes will be chosen based on Saturday’s performances.

Elsewhere, Leamington C&ACs’sCarol Blower took part in the Midlands Masters Cross Country Championships on Sunday, which were hosted by Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics Club.

Blower battled the cold temperatures and falling snow to run the 6k course in a time of 36min 34sec, finishing second in her age category.

n The ballot for this year’s Two Castle Run opens at midday on Thursday February 1 and runs through to February 14 (23:59).

The event takes place on Sunday June 10 (9am).