Two years on boxer Danny Quartermaine is back for another Villa bout

Danny Quartermaine will be returning to Aston Villa for his second professional fight in September

Nearly two years after his professional boxing debut, Cubbington’s Danny Quartermaine feels like he’s starting all over again.

And he really will be back where he started, with another fight at the home of Aston Villa Football Club, on Saturday, September 4.

Danny, an exciting amateur boxing prospect, turned professional nearly two years ago with a unanimous win, but like so many sports Covid put a halt to everything.

Danny said: “My last fight feels like a life time ago.

“This is the longest time I’ve had out of competition in my ten years of boxing.

“Like everyone it’s been a hard two years, but as a elite athlete I’ve been allowed to train and travel around the sparring when I can.

“It’s not been too hard as I’m use to getting up a 5 am and running on my own, travelling around with just me and my coach.

“But the gym’s been empty and that felt strange.

“That gym is always busy and it’s been my second home for ten years.

“Everyone’s back in now and it’s got that special feeling back - it actually feels better than before.”

“Boxing back at the Villa ground feels right. It’s like my debut all over again.

“It was an amazing feeling, everyone enjoying the occasion, the night and my fight. Now it’s time to start again and I can’t wait.”

Anyone who would like to be there this time should contact Danny on social media for tickets.