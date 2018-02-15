Bhangal has the wind in her sails ahead of London

Leamington C&AC’s Natalie Bhangal continued her London Marathon preparations with first lady and a course best at a gusty Draycote Water 10k on Sunday.

A bitterly cold wind greeted runners for the February edition of the race, with Bhangal running a strong pace throughout to clock 40min 24sec for and 20th place overall.

Kenilworth Runners' Draycote contingent.

Clubmate Jenny Jeeves’ (42:39) was second lady, first FV45 and 33rd overall, while Sue Harrison, running her first race since a 50k event in China in October, was ninth lady in 45:01.

Kenilworth Runners’ Samantha Fowle was first LV35 in a new personal best of 43:23, with clubmate Rachel Kerr third senior lady in 46:05.

Louise Andrews and Dani Apagyi finished together in 49:13.

Towards the head of the field, Leamingotn C&AC’s Paul Andrew, fresh from the Birmingham League Cross Country the day before, was fourth in 37:06, while Marc Curtis who also ran in Wolverhampton, dipped just below 40 minutes in 39.51 for 20th place.

Spa Striders’ Kevin Baskerville (49:30) and Lorraine Parsons (55:14) completed the race, which was won by Ashley Hurdman in 34:25, as part of longer training runs.

Seven Striders made the journey to Berkshire to take on the Bramley 20, also as part of their spring marathon build-ups.

The first Strider home was Paul Edwards (2:13:57) in 52nd, followed by Hartwig Busch (2:29:53), Dave Lithgow (3:04:39), Pete Schofield (3:04:37), Frances Parkes (3:11:01), Mike Cox (3:32:37) and Gary Perkins (3:35:37).

Kenilworth Runners’ Lee Harrison made a successful return to racing after recovering from a fractured pelvis with third place at the Raceways Mad Dash 20k at Moreton Morrell College on Saturday.

Harrison’s time of 1hr 18min 46sec gave him first V40.

Clubmate Louise Andrews was third lady and first LV55 in 1:33:16, with Mark Alldritt ninth overall in 1:27:29 and Neil Sheward 25th in 1:33:18.

The race was won by James Marshall in 1:14:08 and there were 70 finishers.

In the 10k, Spa Striders’ Sunny Dhesi was third in 38:04 and Darren Pettifer (Kenilworth Runners) 23rd in 43:36.

Kenilworth Runners’ Gail Audhali was third lady and first LV55 in 46:31, with Dorota Woloszynska (47:07) fifth lady.

The race was won by Ashley Hurdman of Hatton Darts RC in 34:25 and there were 175 finishers.

Melissa Venables continued her ultra-distance dominance at the Beacon to Cardiff Ultra, a 70k one-way race starting in the Brecon Beacons National Park. Venables finished first lady in 6:26:42.

Kenilworth Runners’ Dave Pettifer was 180th and first V65 in the inaugural Leicestershire Half Marathon at Prestwold Hall, Loughborough in a time of 1:41:14.