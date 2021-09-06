This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Copy by David Phelan

What should you look for in a printer?

That depends on what you want to print. Documents only or are photos the priority? How about greetings cards or CD labels? Do you need large-scale paper, A3, or is regular A4 enough for what you have in mind?

There are some things which are common to most printers: most, no matter how cheap, include a wireless connection, much more convenient for printing to the machine in the study from the comfort of your bedroom, say.

Many printers additionally work as a photocopier and scanner – good enough for occasional use.

What are the downsides to inkjet cartridges?

Most printers use inkjet cartridges. There are laser printers, but they suit office use better. Oh, and one other truism: inkjet ink is expensive, as you’ll discover the first time you replenish the cartridges. That might not be that long to wait as many printers come with starter cartridges, that is, with very little ink in them.

Beware the cheap printer with expensive cartridges

Sometimes, a low price on a printer is made possible by the fact that you’ll be paying more for the cartridges down the line. Some printers only have two cartridges – one for black ink and one with three colour cartridges in one unit (cyan, magenta and yellow).

If you can buy a printer with more cartridges, it reduces the chance of you throwing away a combination cartridge that’s still got plenty of yellow left, say. Some printers have switched to tanks, which are much bigger than cartridges and this can save money, while others offer a subscription payment so you never run out of ink.

If you want to print wirelessly from your phone, look out for Apple AirPrint for iPhones. Many manufacturers have their own apps for extra features.

Canon PIXMA TS8350 Canon PIXMA TS8350 £119.00 a great, versatile all-rounder Key specs: Paper size: A4, Wireless: Yes, Ink cartridges: 6, Scanner: Yes, Photocopier: Yes, Apps: Apple AirPrint, Canon Print Canon’s printers are efficient and reliable. It’s probably not surprising that the company excels at photo printing, as Canon is also a standout camera brand. This printer is great for photos because it has six inks including one called Photo Blue which is designed specifically to help with photo quality. You can print on various papers and there’s a rear feed tray which is good for thicker stock such as photo media. The printer is solidly built, fast and effective, with good wireless connectivity and useful features such as a slot for an SD memory card. The Canon Print app is useful and versatile, letting you print direct from your smartphone, Google Drive or Dropbox, for instance. Buy now