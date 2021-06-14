UK travellers no longer required to take PCR test to go to Portugal (Photo: Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Travellers going from the UK to Portugal will no longer need to take a PCR test, after the country changed its travel rules.

The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance in relation to Portugal accordingly, although the country remains on the ‘Amber’ list.

People going on holiday from the UK to Portugal will no longer need to take a PCR Covid test, although proof of a negative test result will still be required.

The new rules state that anyone entering the country will still need to show a negative Covid test result, but this can now be either an antigen test or a PCR.

Whereas PCR tests have to be taken within 72 hours of travel, antigen tests can be taken within 24 hours of travel.

Under the previous rules, travellers were unable to use an antigen test.

After initially being on the UK's Green list of countries, meaning it was OK for Brits to go there on holiday, Portugal was moved to the Amber list.

Current rules on travelling to Amber list countries means anyone returning to the UK has to self-isolate at home for 10 days, and take PCR tests on days two and eight, or take a test on day five to be able to end their self-isolation earlier.

The new guidance in full

The new guidance for Portugal published on the Foreign Office website states: “"With the exception of children up to the age of 2, you must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test to travel to or through Portugal. The test can be:

– a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), including RT-PCR, taken within 72 hours of travel, or

– an Antigen test that meets the performance standards set out in the EU common list of Rapid Antigen Tests, taken within 24 hours of travel.