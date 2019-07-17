Youths set fire to skip at Warwick Race Course

A group of youths on their way home from school set light to a waste paper skip at Warwick race course.

They then proceeded to walk away down the cycle path.

Police and crime reporting

The incident happened at around 5.20pm on Tuesday July 16.

A short time later significant damage to signage occurred, which is believed to have been caused by the same group of youths.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 using incident number 387 of July 16.

People can also use report information anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.