Your views wanted on cycling in Abbey Fields of Kenilworth

People are being encouraged to make their voices heard on the issue of cycling in the Abbey Fields park during an ongoing consultation by Warwick District Council.

Cycling is currently prohibited at Abbey Fields under the local bye-laws.

Members of the Kenilworth Cycle Bus group cycle to St Augustines School

According to the district council, the by-law states “a person shall not except in the exercise of any lawful right or privilege ride any bicycle, tricycle or other similar machine in any part of the pleasure ground.”

As part of a current consultation the council is reviewing the cycling policy within Abbey Fields and is seeking feedback and opinions from the public on the policy.

A district council spokesperson said: “Cycling is an activity that reduces carbon emissions, increases fitness, and encourages more people to use the Fields. However, cycling has to be balanced with the needs of other visitors to the Fields, and with sensitive wildlife habitats.”

The Abbey Fields consultation runs until Monday December 9, which includes two remaining public drop-in sessions. The next drop-in session will be tomorrow (Thursday November 28) from 10.30am to 1.30 pm at The Kenilworth Centre. The last drop-in session will be on Saturday November 30 from 11am to 4pm at the Holiday Inn in Abbey End of Kenilworth.

Caution children cycling to school sign from the Cycle Bus group

People can also fill out an online survey until December 9 by visiting the For Our Future website

Supporters for the recently launched Kenilworth Cycle Bus group have asked the leader of the Warwick District Council for an exemption from the existing by-law for every Friday during term time.

Adam Tranter, who founded the cycle bus with his wife, Aurélie, said: “It's especially important that members of the community who think they'd like to cycle in a safe and protected environment make sure their voice is heard and fill out the For Our Future survey relating to Abbey Fields."

The cycle bus initiative was launched in Kenilworth last month, and happens each Friday when lead cyclists pick up children along the way and the group cycles to school together.

The Kenilworth-based parents started by cycling their 5-year-old twin boys to St Augustine’s School using an electric cargo bike. Soon other parents asked them how they could get involved in cycling to school.

The request for an exemption to the by-law comes after members of the group suffered some verbal abuse by a pedestrian at Abbey Fields park last week.

Adam said: “This person took issue with our cycling in the park without being able to see the positive we're doing. When we asked 'Do you think it would be safe to take children on the roads outside?', they said 'I don't care'.”

The cycle bus members who suffered the verbal abuse from a pedestrian included eight people with several 5 year olds among them.

Adam Tranter, added: "At the time it ruined our day but we're not going to let it get us down in the long-term. Since the confrontation, we've been flooded with support by the community and had well-wishing messages from all over the world, even as far as Australia.

"We've had incredible support from local town councillors too, especially Andrew Milton and Rob Barry from the Kenilworth Cycling Strategy Group.

“Cllr Milton has written to the leader of Warwick District Council to ask for an exemption for us from the existing by-law every Friday during term time, and we've had good initial feedback from WDC representatives on this. We really hope common sense prevails."

“We are aware that there is a no cycling by-law in Abbey Fields and made the careful decision to continue to ride there as it’s the only safe option to take young children - the roads nearby are full of buses and just nearby a cyclist was killed two years ago.

“We do this because we believe children have the right to cycle to school and we need to take steps to help the climate and reduce our reliance on cars. Each week we take around 20 cars off the road for the school run.

“The decision for us to use the park came after we personally spent over a week trying to find a safe route. We use the shared usage path by Castle Farm which is a similar width with no issues. We brief each week to ensure we give pedestrians priority and go out of our way to say 'good morning'. Of course, these 5 year olds struggle to travel more than 5mph so really there is no confrontation unless somebody chooses for there to be.”

Cllr Milton added: “I was deeply disappointed to hear about the problems experienced by the Cycle Bus last week.

“I understand the sensitivities around cycling in Abbey Fields but I think some perspective is urgently needed here. Our town council and district council have both declared climate emergencies this year and in an emergency we need to take action quickly. The initiative that Adam and Aurelie have started along with other parents is exactly the type of thing we need to see more of and it has my full support. I'll do all within my power to make sure that the Cycle Bus can continue safely and unhindered.”