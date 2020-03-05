Your photos from World Book Day across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

We asked for your World Book Day photos - and you certainly delivered!

Thank you to everyone who sent their pictures in - we enjoyed looking at all of them.

1. World Book Day 2020 Charlie Formosa as Ron Weasley, Olivia Formosa as Alice in Wonderland and Alfie Formosa as Willy Wonka other Buy a Photo

2. World Book Day 2020 Kai and Jaxon Westbury other Buy a Photo

3. World Book Day 2020 Summer Cheesman as a farmer. other Buy a Photo

4. World Book Day 2020 Sienna Cheesman as a police woman. 0 Buy a Photo

View more