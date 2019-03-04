Young performers from Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth help achieve world record

Stagecoach members are celebrating after setting a new Guiness World Record for the largest number of simultaneous performances of one show.

The young actors, singers and dancers from centres in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth joined thousands of students worldwide for the dramatisation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Junior in the summer.

The performance celebrated 30 years of success for Stagecoach and after analysis by independent adjudicators, verification of the record has now come through.

The Leamington and Kenilworth performances took place at their venues, with Stagecoach Warwick performing at The Tallisman Theatre.

Stagecoach has broken its own record in the process, surpassing the record of 66 performances of Glad Rags, set in 2008 to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

Principal of Stagecoach Jacqui Dance, said: “The students are thrilled to receive this news, given the work and preparation that went into masterminding this international event. We believe events like these truly encapsulate the Stagecoach ethos of Creative Courage for Life.”

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was released in cinemas in 1991 and is one of the most beloved animated films of all time. In 1994 it was transformed into a spectacular, award-winning Broadway musical by the Disney Theatrical Group, which has been seen by over 25 million people and continues to enchant audiences around the world. Most recently, this ‘tale as old as time’ was reinvented once more as a live-action feature.