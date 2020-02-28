Worlds Fastest Shed makes quick refuel stop at Gilk's Garage Cafe in Kineton

The Worlds Fastest Shed made a stop at Gilks Garage Cafe in Kineton hours before airing of its special appearance on the popular BBC programme Top Gear.

Kevin Nicks, who built the Fastest Shed and is based in Chipping Norton, made the stop by the popular garage-themed cafe on Sunday February 23 just hours before the Fastest Shed was due to make its appearance on the BBC TV programme Top Gear.

Kevin took to social media after his visit to the cafe and said: "I took a little time out today to meet a friend and have some breakfast with the lovely people at Gilks Garage Café. It is always a joy to go here."

To watch the episode of Top Gear featuring the Fastest Shed see the following link from BBC iPlayer https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000frg9/top-gear-series-28-episode-5

Keith Gilks, the owner of the Gilks Garage Cafe, said: "The World's Fastest Shed dropped into GIlks' Garage Café for a quick refuel before it's appearance on Top Gear.

"It is reported a full service and MOT was the order of the day (full English breakfast and Mug of Tea), just a couple of names on the menu in the garage themed family-run café, which celebrates it's heritage and history.

"The famous record breaking shed broke it's own speed record in September 2018 reaching a speed of 101.581 mph on Pendine Sands, Wales.

"It's visit caused a stir and excitement amongst the café's customers, but most of all it brought a smile to everyone's faces. Staff and customers are already looking forward to the shed's next visit, hopefully soon."

The Fastest Shed, which Kevin built in 2015, has a RS4 V8 engine with 455 brake horse power. The fastest top speed he's reached is 113.7 mph.

He said: "I race it all over the country. I've got Guinness World records.

World Fastest Shed in parking space

"I set a world record for the Fastest Shed, and then I broke my own record. "I built all of it. Everything. The car was originally a 1999 Volkswagen Passat. I just took the bits off I didn't need. It's all fully road legal. It's actually registered as the Fastest Shed."

Kevin is also nearly finished building his second 'Fastest Shed' vehicle, a racing shed, which will not be road legal. It is being built strictly for straight-line racing, mainly 1/4 mile drag racing.