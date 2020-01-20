World-renowned equestrian trade show moving to NAEC Stoneleigh Park

BETA International, the world-renowned equestrian trade show, will be moving to the National Agricultural Exhibition Centre (NAEC) in Stoneleigh Park from January 2021.

Leading exhibition and conference centre NAEC Stoneleigh, in Kenilworth, will be hosting the world-renowned BETA International Show from January 2021.

BETA International, the world-renowned equestrian trade show, will be moving to NAEC Stoneleigh from January 2021.

The annual three-day event, which attracts 3,500 visitors from across the UK and overseas, has a global reputation for showcasing the latest products from across the equestrian, pet and country sectors and, in a major coup for Stoneleigh, is making the move to launch a “new era” for the show.

Claire Thomas, commercial manager of Equestrian Management Consultants, a subsidiary of the British Equestrian Trade Association and organiser of BETA International, said the NAEC’s 250-acre site, unique indoor and outdoor facilities and “can-do attitude” make it the ideal venue for the popular event.

Mrs Thomas added: “Moving to our new home at NAEC Stoneleigh will be the beginning of a new era for BETA International – a fresh start which, in a number of ways, will signal a different approach for us to maintain our position as industry leaders.

“The equestrian world is changing, so we are changing with it. We’re delighted to be teaming up with such a high-quality venue and talented team at NAEC.

BETA International, the world-renowned equestrian trade show, will be moving to NAEC Stoneleigh from January 2021.

“NAEC Stoneleigh has a long and distinguished history in the equestrian sector, having hosted the Royal Show for more than 30 years, as well as staging events such as Your Horse Live, the National Dressage Championships and the British Showjumping Championships, so we know we’re in very safe hands.

“The facilities are fabulous and will mean an increased, cost-effective offering to exhibitors in the form of stand packages and we will have private areas available for the first time, allowing exhibitors to run retailer training.”

The BETA International Show will be making the switch to NAEC Stoneleigh, which hosts more than 275 events a year, after 26 years at the NEC in Birmingham.

NAEC managing director Chris Hartley says it’s a huge coup for the popular multi-industry venue, which also plays host to several market-leading trade and consumer shows such as Let’s Recycle Live, Race Retro, The World of Park and Leisure Homes Show and Your Horse Live, as it continues to appeal to a wide range of sectors.

He said: “BETA International is regarded as the world’s leading exhibition for products and services for the equestrian industry.

“It speaks volumes for the overall offering here at the NAEC that such a show has left somewhere after 26 years in order to make NAEC Stoneleigh its new home.

“It really is an unmissable event for anyone in the equestrian industry, in the UK or overseas, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to NAEC Stoneleigh.”

BETA International 2021 will be staged at NAEC Stoneleigh from January 24 to 26.