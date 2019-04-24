Works for major project in Warwick to start next month

Works for a major project in the Northgate area in Warwick are due to start in May.

Further to consultation in 2016, Warwickshire County Council will be carrying out works at the Northgate junction as part of a series of improvements proposed for Warwick town centre.

What the proposed Northgate changes could look like. Images supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Work is due to start on Tuesday May 7 and is expected to be complete by the end of August.

It is part of a major scheme of works in and around the town centre, aimed at improving traffic flow, reducing the amount of stationary traffic and improving air quality.

The Northgate scheme aims to improve the setting of a key gateway to the town, making it more pedestrian-friendly by reducing the footprint of the junction, introducing informal crossing points and improving access to the town centre.

There will also be a number of traffic management changes including a right turn only into Northgate Street from Barrack Street and prohibiting a right turn into Northgate Street for eastbound vehicles travelling from Saltisford/A425.

What the proposed Northgate changes could look like. Images supplied by Warwickshire County Council

For part of the works there will be a one-way system in place on The Butts and the northern section of Cape Road to ease traffic and avoid the need for temporary traffic lights.

Mark Ryder, strategic director for communities directorate, said: “The work in and around Warwick town centre has been carried out with the full involvement of the public and we have carefully considered all the responses to the consultation.

“We are getting ever nearer to a scheme that will provide the best possible experience for visitors to the town, encouraging footfall into the town centre and giving its economy a boost.

“The Northgate scheme’s contribution to this will be an improved traffic flow reducing the amount of vehicles that are waiting and not moving, significantly improving air quality.

What the proposed Northgate changes could look like. Images supplied by Warwickshire County Council

“The public realm will complement the rich heritage of the area and further enhance the experience of visiting Warwick. Inevitably there will be some disruption while the work is ongoing but this has been planned to keep this to a minimum. I hope people will show patience while the work is taking place.”

The traffic management proposals, diversion routes and updates during the construction phase will be available from May 1 at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/northgateworks.

Access for deliveries to businesses will also be maintained and/or temporary arrangements agreed in advance with individual businesses.

To reduce the impact of traffic in the town centre during the works, motorists are encouraged use alternative routes or travel by a different mode.

Travel options can be viewed by clicking here

Alternatively, residents are being urged to consider car sharing. For more information about car sharing click here

The works will be managed by Warwickshire County Council’s highways contractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places who will employ sub-contractors to carry out the works.

If anyone has any issues during the works they should call: 07598 982234.