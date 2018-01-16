Work starts on new £1.6 million birthing centre in Warwick

Construction work has now started on new £1.6 million birthing centre at Warwick Hospital.

This month (January) construction work started on the new midwifery led birthing centre, which is being built on site at Warwick Hospital with Speller Metcalfe leading the development.

Director of Operations Helen Lancaster and members of the Midwifery team joined representatives from Speller Metcalfe and fundraisers to celebrate the milestone.

Helen Lancaster, Director of Operations said: “This is a very exciting time for the Trust.

“The start of the building work is a key milestone on the way to offering women more choice on where they give birth.

“The new maternity centre will offer great benefits to families across Warwickshire and the surrounding areas.”

Steve Speller, joint owner of Speller Metcalfe, said: “We are delighted to be working with long-standing client, South Warwickshire NHS Trust, to provide a new midwifery led unit.

“The new state-of-the-art facilities will ensure that patients receive the best care and support in a relaxed environment.”

The plans for the new unit were approved in April 2017.

The birthing centre will offer expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a comfortable, homely environment, rather than a more clinical setting.

As the only facility like this in the area it will benefit families across South Warwickshire and beyond.

With its own separate entrance, the new unit will have four birthing rooms, with birthing pools available in all of them.

To help create a welcoming and calming environment there will also be a separate room for parents to relax in, as well as a private garden.

The Trust is funding the £1.6million costs to develop the birthing centre, but to make the facility exceptional for women and their families a £200,000 fundraising appeal has been launched.

The Birth and Babies appeal will help make the birthing unit the best it can be.

This additional money will be invested into enhanced equipment and upgraded furnishings to make the centre feel like a home-from-home.

Members of the community and local organisations have already shown fantastic support for the appeal, hosting fundraising events, making generous donations and becoming dedicated volunteers.

For more information or to discuss any fundraising ideas contact the Fundraising Department on 01926 495321 ext 8049 or email charity@swft.nhs.uk