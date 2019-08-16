Work set to take place to help stop historic Warwick building collapsing

Emergency work will take place to help stop a historic Warwick building collapsing.

Warwick District Council could be stepping in to do emergency work to the neglected remains of the Master’s House, known locally as the Leper Hospital, in the Saltisford area of Warwick to help preserve the building.

The Leper Hospital site in Warwick.

The Master’s House is a timber-framed building with foundations dating back to the 12th century and a structure dating from the 15th century.

In 1545 the hospital was taken over by Richard Fisher who used the buildings to help the poor. The Master’s House and chapel were converted into cottages in the 17th to 18th century.

At the planning committee meeting on Tuesday (August 13) it was agreed that the council would step in to do the work if the land owner had not done so after seven days of being served a notice.

The current state of the site has been described as ‘an embarrassment to the town’. It was highlighted in a report that the Master’s House is in a ‘poor condition and in urgent need of works to stabilise and protect it from the elements to avoid further deterioration and loss of an important heritage asset within the district.’

The Master's House at the Leper Hospital site before the tarpaulin was blown off the building.

Until recently the Master’s House had been covered in a tarpaulin which has been blown off by the wind.

If the council carries out the work it will install internal scaffolding to help support the roof, which will help ‘relieve the load at lower levels and stabilise the building laterally’.

It was also recommended to add a protective tarpaulin or other suitable protection as soon as possible to try limit any further damage from the elements.