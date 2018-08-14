Work set to start on new jetties in Warwick park

Work is due to start on the public jetties in a park in Warwick next week.

In June the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts celebrating reaching their fundraising target to repair and extend the jetties in St Nicholas Park.

Work is due to start on August 20 and it is expected to take around two months.

A spokesperson from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts: “We wanted to let all our neighbours know that this work is now planned to begin.

“Our contractor Greenford will access via Pickard Street and will fence off the river frontage, but all footpaths will remain open and unobstructed for the duration of the works. Greenford will also set up a compound area adjacent to the scout hut that will be fenced off from the rest of the park.

“We do expect some noise during the hours of 8.30am to 5pm in the first two to three weeks when the major piling work will be done in the river and would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused throughout this time.”

This project forms the first phase of the sea scouts’ ‘Building a Future’ campaign to improve and expand their facilities to support youngsters and the local community.

The next phase will be the construction of a new boatyard which is hoped to start when the jetties are complete which will allow the sea scouts to release the sailing club on Myton Fields back to parkland.

The group will then focus on the building of a new headquarters next to St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, at which time the skate park will also be relocated and revamped.

The sea scouts are still working hard to raise the remaining funds so that they can begin building the new HQ in 2019. For more information or to donate towards the new HQ click here