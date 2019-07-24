Work on Stanks Island and Birmingham Road in Warwick to start next week

Work is due to start next week on ‘improvement works’ on Stanks Island and Birmingham Road in Warwick.

On Thursday August 5 work is due to start and is estimated to last around 40 weeks.

Advance notice works signs on Birmingham Road near Stanks Island.

Phase one of the works will include: providing traffic signals at Stanks Island, widening the approaches from A4177 and A425 onto Stanks Island, new signals at the junction of Haywood Road and Birmingham Road to provide left and right turning movements, converting Wedgnock Lane roundabout to a T-junction with signals and the provision of a new shared pedestrian cycleway.

On May 15 the contract for phase one of the scheme was awarded to NMCN plc.

The works, which are being funded by Warwickshire County Council, the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) through the Government’s Local Growth Deal funding and developer funding, will address queuing issues when driving into and out of Warwick during the morning and evening peak periods, support economic growth, and provide and improve walking and cycling facilities.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “Traffic management information will be released via our email subscriptions in due course, however in the first six weeks or so, works will be offline and will not cause significant disruption to the network.

“There will however be a need for traffic management as the scheme progresses but this will be kept to a minimum as much as possible.”

