Work on Balsall Common retirement homes 'progressing well'

Work to build 39 retirement homes in Balsall Common is progressing well, developers have claimed.

Albany Meadows, a new retirement development for people aged 55 and over, will consist of a mix of two-bed bungalows, three-bed houses and two-bed apartments.

An artist's impression of what some of the site could look like when finished

The site is located on the newly named Albany Lane, off the Kenilworth Road and adjacent to the existing Barchester Care Home, Harper Fields.

Project director Mike Leto said: “Being located off a main road into Balsall Common I expect a lot of people pass by regularly, unaware of the development taking shape just a few hundred metres behind.

"Our construction team at Seddon are making fantastic progress, and we are on track for Albany Meadows first residents to move in this autumn."