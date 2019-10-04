Work completed on major improvement scheme in Warwick

Work has now been completed on a major improvement scheme in Warwick.

Over the last couple of months work has been taking place to improve Northgate junction, which is the latest in a series of improvements to Warwick town centre.

Improvement works in the Northgate area in Warwick have now been completed.

The completed works are part of a major scheme, in and around Warwick, aimed at improving traffic flow and air quality, and have enhanced gateways into the town, making it more attractive for those working or visiting the town.

The Northgate work involved making the area more pedestrian-friendly with informal crossing points and a new public area, junction changes and the refurbishment and reinstallation of the Victorian gas lamp.

Warwickshire County Council, which undertook the work, said that since the work finished and the area reopened, congestion around Cape Road, Priory Road and The Butts has reduced.

For pedestrians, safer, wider pathways and improved access is set to encourage walking as a safe means of getting around Warwick.

Cllr Terry Morris, who is on both Warwick Town Council and Warwick District Council, said: “The newly-implemented Northgate area looks great and should make it safer for what was always a tricky junction for pedestrians.

“The new ‘urban garden’ created at the end of Northgate Street is a vast improvement over what was previously there.

“I personally campaigned for the gas lamp that had been in the centre of the traffic island to be retained and am delighted that the scheme included the refurbishment and re-use of this little piece of Warwick’s history.

“The long-term impact on traffic will only be realised when the rest of the town centre traffic scheme is completed and once road users are familiar with the revised routes.”

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “A lot of hard work went into this scheme and it will have great and far-reaching benefits.

“This work has gone a long way to making sure that the visitors to Warwick town centre have an overwhelmingly positive experience, however they travel, and will want to come back again and again.

“Air is discernibly cleaner as a result of reduced congestion, particularly around Northgate Street, and the wonderful new public area offers a pleasant place to sit and enjoy the beautiful view of St Mary’s Church.

“It is now a far more enticing area and I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to put this scheme into effect.”

John Holland, a county councillor for Warwick, who has been involved with the development of the traffic proposals for the town centre, said: “I am really pleased with the Northgate work.

"This is one of nine schemes in the project, which is trying to solve the air quality issues in the town centre.

“This work is all intended to reduce the amount of traffic and enable us, when complete, to bring the air quality into the safe limits as the town centre is in an air quality management zone.”

For more information go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects