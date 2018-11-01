Women's Tour gives big boost to Warwickshire's economy

The Women's Tour held in Warwickshire this summer gave a boost to the economy worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The cycle race, which came through Kenilworth, Warwick and finished in Leamington on Friday June 15, drew in £860,000, official figures show.

And the race, which came to Warwickshire for the third year in a row, also attracted a great number of spectators.

More than 100,000 fans lined the streets to see the cyclists power through the county, topping last year’s attendance.

Almost two thirds of that figure - approximately 63,000 people - was made up of fans coming from outside Warwickshire to see the race. An estimated 2,000 people also came from overseas.

The successful statistics come after the streets were filled once again when Warwickshire hosted the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which proved a huge draw back in September.

Warwickshire County Council’s leader, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, was pleased that the major event was a success for the county for the third year running.

She said: “It’s the third year in a row that we have hosted a stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour, and we have seen a huge rise in attendance figures every year.

“That has had a tremendous economic impact for businesses. As well as hosting a great event for the area, we do these kinds of things to benefit business owners.

“Now we have to capitalise on the success of the event and make sure we are encouraging people to the area and show them that we are a cycling hotspot.”