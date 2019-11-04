Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Leamington

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Leamington this morning (Monday)

This morning part of the Parade was shut after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The scene of the incident on the Parade in Leamington.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

The road reopened around 11.40am.

A spokesperson from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the Parade in Leamington near McDonald's at 10.46am this morning to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"There was one patient, a woman who was the pedestrian. She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

"She was taken to Warwick Hospital for further assessment."