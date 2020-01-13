Woman sexually assaulted while out jogging in Leamington

A woman was sexually assaulted while she was out jogging in Leamington.

At around 6.20pm on January 7 a woman was jogging on Brunswick Street (near the junction of Shrubland Street), when two men walked past her.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

As she passed, one of them reached out and touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

The suspects are described as:

A white man in his early 20s, wearing a black tracksuit top with grey trousers. He had his hood up.

A white man of a similar age, wearing a hooded top which had a white panel across the front.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the suspects.

If anyone has any information they should call 101 quoting incident number 389 of January 7

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.