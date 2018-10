A woman had to be rescued after her car ended up on its side after a crash in Kenilworth yesterday (Monday October 15).

Fire crews from Kenilworth and Leamington were sent to the scene at just before 5pm near the junction of Fieldgate Lane and Upper Spring Lane.

Fire crews were able to rescue the woman through the car's boot

They found the car on its side with the woman trapped inside.

The firefighters managed to get to her through the car's boot and found she only had slight injuries.

She was able to walk away from the crash with help from paramedics.