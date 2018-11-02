Woman mugged in Kenilworth yesterday

A woman was pushed to the ground during a mugging in Kenilworth yesterday (Thursday November 1).

At around 10pm, the woman, who was walking down Spring Lane, was assaulted from behind and then pushed to the ground by an attacker.

The offender then grabbed and stole a black bag from the woman and made off towards Whateleys Drive and Whitemoor Road.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 465 of November 1.