Woman had to be cut free from vehicle after crash in Leamington

A female had to be cut free from a vehicle after a three-vehicle crash in Leamington.

At 10.05pm on October 31, Warwickshire Fire Control received a call to a road traffic collision on Rugby Road.

Two fire engines from Leamington Fire Station were mobilised. Once in attendance it was confirmed that this incident involved three vehicles on roadway and one female was medically trapped.

Firefighters released the casualty using clan lukas cutting gear, small gear, hose reel and lighting.

The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service. Police were also in attendance.