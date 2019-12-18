Woman dies after being hit by a car in Leamington

A woman has died after being hit by a car in Leamington last night (Tuesday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians at the junction of Rugby Road and Guys Cliffe Avenue at 7.35pm.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Crews arrived to find a man and a woman who’d been in a collision with a car; the woman was in a critical condition.

“Staff quickly administered advanced life support, but unfortunately despite their best efforts, she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The second pedestrian, a man, was treated for injuries not thought to be serious. He was taken University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed at the scene and taken to Warwick Hospital.”