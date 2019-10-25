Woman charged with three burglaries in Leamington

Warwickshire Police charged a woman with multiple crimes today (Friday October 25), including three counts of burglary of properties in Leamington.

Patricia McGoldrick, aged 37, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling, one count of attempted theft, two counts of theft, one count of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, one count of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and one count of driving without insurance.

She was remanded in custody and will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on November 21.

The charges are in connection with incidents that happened in Leamington between September and October 2019.