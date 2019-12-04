Woman attacked in Sydenham before having her handbag stolen

A woman in her forties was attacked in Sydenham on Tuesday, December 3.

At around 6.15pm on Cottage Close the woman was walking in the street when she was approached from behind by two individuals who attempted to snatch her handbag.

A struggle ensued before the woman was assaulted to the face and the ribs.

The bag – containing a quantity of cash, a mobile phone and other personal items – was taken.

The individuals did not speak during the incident and left the area in an unknown direction.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing but we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

"Anyone with information is asked to call DS Pete Sherwood on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 352 of 3 December."