Woman, 18, arrested after New Year's assault in Leamington nightclub

An 18-year-old woman was arrested after an assault in a Leamington nightclub during the early hours of New Year's Day.

Warwickshire Police were called to reports of an altercation between two women shortly before 3am at Smack in Tavistock Street, during which a woman in her late teens received a cut to her head.

Her injuries were not thought to be serious and officers arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of assault.

The 18-year-old has since been released under investigation.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Warwickshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 95 of January 1.