Witness appeal following hit-and-run collision in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision in which an elderly woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Leamington.

The incident took place in Clarendon Avenue, near the junction with Chandos Street on FRiday August 31 at about 11.20am.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, sustained serious injuries and spent a month in hospital.

She has now been discharged.

The car, described as a dark-coloured grey or bronze hatchback - possibly a Honda Jazz - failed to stop.

It is believed to have driven off in the direction of Kenilworth Road.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

If you have any information, call PC Dan Jameson on 101 quoting incident reference 136 of 31 August 2018.