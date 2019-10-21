Winning debut for Fitzpatrick’s boxer Virk

Fitzpatrick’s boxer Priya Virk made a winning competitive debut at Newdigate Sports & Social Club in Bedworth on Saturday night.

Virk got the nod from the judges after a well-matched contest against Hannah Roberts from the Stafford-based Right Stuff Boxing Club, a boxer she had previously faced in a skills bout.

Coach Deep Liddar praised the commitment of Virk who will be fighting in the England Boxing Women’s Winter Box Cup under the banner of the Midlands-based Fights Like A Girl squad.

He said: “Pri boxed at 10pm on the Saturday and was back in the Aston gym in Birmingham at 9am on the Sunday for more preparation and sparring for the Box Cup.”

Virk is back in action in London this weekend, while stablemate Sean Leahy boxes in Dudley on Friday night.