The winners of the Spring Pride in Presentation Awards have been revealed.

Andrew Davies Bakery in Warwick Road took first place for their display, which judges said was ‘full of spring and colour’.

Staff at the Hair Lounge with Cllr Kate Dickson

In the absence of his father Andrew, Archie Davies accepted the award from the town mayor Cllr Kate Dickson.

Karen Delahunty Sewing and Knitting Centre and The Hair Lounge, both in Warwick Road, were the two runners up.