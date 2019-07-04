Winners of Kenilworth Shop Window Display Competition announced

The winners of the latest Kenilworth Shop Window Display Competition have been announced with the Marian Shaw clothing store business taking home first place.

The Treehouse Bookshop and The Orangery businesses took home second and third places respectively.

Marian Shaw window display

Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth presented each business owner for the winners with a bottle of champagne as their prizes.

Shops were given a theme to follow and this time it’s “Summer and the Carnival”.

The next shop window display competition will be in October or November and then again at Christmas.

Treehouse Bookshop