Winners of Kenilworth's autumn shop window competition announced

Winners of the latest shop window display competition have been announced with the Margaret Hills Health & Lifestyle Store taking home the top prize.

The Tree House book shop and Gemma Louise Hair dressers finished second and third place in the competition.

Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth judged the competition and presented the winner with a bottle of champagne as its prize.

Shops were given a theme to follow of sustainability, which meant displays needed to be of anything ranging from Halloween to autumn in general.

But there has to be a clear link to the 6 R’s – reuse, reduce, recycle, repurpose, refuse, repair as elements of the theme.

The competing shops included: Funk It Up; Gemma Louise; TreeHouse Bookshop; Andrew Davies Bakery and Margaret Hills Health and Lifestyle Store.