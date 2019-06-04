Winners from Kenilworth's The Worthies award ceremony

The town’s special awards ceremony celebrated the great and good of the community. The top award for the event recognised an unsung hero in the town, which was given to Jan Burnell, who organised the Kenilworth All Together Greener Group among other things. Chamber of Trade Chair Seánna Holland said: “Kenilworth Chamber of Trade was delighted to hold their fourth Worthies awards and their largest to date.”

