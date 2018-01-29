Win FREE tickets to a ‘family rave’ in Leamington

The award-winning ‘family rave’ Big Fish Little Fish is excited to be returning to Leamington for an “Animal Fantastical” themed drum ‘n’ bass special in February.

And the Courier and Weekly News have three family tickets to give away for the event.

Big Fish Little Fish at the Museum of London Docklands 8/10/16

The indoor family mini-festival will be held at The Leamington Assembly on Sunday February 11, 2-4.30pm.

Rachel Conlisk, from Big Fish Little Fish, said: “We are thrilled to bits to announce that the legendary jungle and drum ‘n’ bass DJ Pilgrim (Quest/Flashback/Slammin’ Vinyl/Helter Skelter) will be DJing to a crowd of around 750 parents and children aged 0 to 8. Our family rave includes a multi-sensory dance floor, club visuals, bubble machines, huge bouncy balloons, glitter cannons and the famous parachute dance, helping to create the atmosphere of a real rave. We also have a licenced bar, play area with tents and tunnels and a safe-space for babies with a ball pool, alongside a high quality themed craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table. Adults and children can get involved in our fancy dress theme (optional but encouraged!) which is ‘heroes and villains’.”

The company was voted ‘Best Family Event’ for 2014-2017 at the National Family Arts Festival, and it has been running regularly in London since 2013. It has also been named in the top 10 of Time Out London ‘101 Best Things to do with Kids in London’.

For more information and tickets, and to sign up to the West Midlands Mailing list, log on to www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk or www.facebook.com/bigfishlittlefishevents

To be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs of family tickets, email your name, address and contact number to news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk. All entries must be titled ‘Big Fish Little Fish Competition’. Good luck!