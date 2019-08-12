Win a Double Family Ticket for The Victory Show - Britain's biggest WWII re-enactment event

The country’s biggest and best WWII re-enactment event takes place next month and we have a fabulous Double Family Ticket worth £120 to give away.

The Victory Show features a thrilling mix of live action and static displays to commemorate the efforts of the brave men and women who fought for our country from 1939-1945.

Iconic aircraft such as the Spitfire, Hawker Hurricane and P-51 Mustang will display each day while more than 70 re-enactment groups will create a stunning and colourful spectacle on the ground.

Other attractions include the RAF Falcons parachute display team along with many other aircraft, model boats and military vehicles.

Set in more than 100 acres of beautiful south Leicestershire countryside, The Victory Show runs from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8.

The village of Cosby will be ‘full to the brim’, with more than 15,000 spectators expected.

The three-day event kicks off on the Friday with a special educational day for schoolchildren and their teachers.

We have teamed up with the organisers of The Victory Show to offer a Double Family Ticket for the main weekend.

The winner can take along another family, whether they are friends, neighbours or even relatives.

The ticket is for four adults and up to six children and is valid for either the Saturday or the Sunday (one day only).

To be in with a chance of winning simply answer the following question.

What is the name of the RAF’s parachute display team?

To enter click here

The competition closes at midnight on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

For more information visit www.thevictoryshow.co.uk