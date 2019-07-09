Wimbledon spectator from Warwickshire village told to not take pictures of Meghan Markle

Wimbledon spectator Sally Jones from Ashow was told not to take photos of Megan Markle at the tennis event, here is her account which has been published in The Telegraph.

"Watching Serena Williams in action on Court 1 at Wimbledon, I was happily snapping shots of the superstar American powering down huge serves when I felt a tap on my shoulder.



“'Would you not take photographs of the Duchess', a voice ordered politely. 'She’s here in a private capacity', The man, evidently a royal protection officer with his suspiciously bulgy blazer and highly-polished shoes, jerked his head to my right.

"I looked round.

"Scores of spectators had turned away from the court and were busy photographing a group of young women further along my row on their smartphones.

"Beneath a broad sunhat, I spotted a watchful, giggling face – Meghan Markle.

"No wonder the smartphones were out in their droves, just as they had been two days earlier when the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the same section of the court with her entourage.



"That time too, despite snapping shots of the players, I had not photographed the Duchess, but there had been no tap on the shoulder.

The Duchess of Sussex at Wimbledon. Courtesy of Getty Images

"Kate had calmly watched the tennis, ignoring the thousands thrilled to take her picture to post on Facebook and show their friends, no doubt well used to the attention after years in the spotlight.



"No wonder there is a growing tide of resentment against the Sussexes for their secretive, high maintenance attitude and diva-ish demands for privacy when it suits them - despite the eye-wateringly expensive, taxpayer-funded refit of Frogmore Cottage.

"It seems particularly irrational when they appear in a highly public arena amid a substantial press pack and thousands of spectators, for their security team to start trying to control the photography habits of lone onlookers sitting near the Duchess, most only vaguely aware of her presence.



"This puzzlingly random control freakery is in direct contravention of royal practice.

"Most of the Queen’s extended family appearing in public, whether in a public or private capacity, are generally neither surprised nor affronted to be surveyed or photographed by a predominantly sympathetic public, delighted at a chance encounter with even lesser royal lights.

"As a journalist, I have covered scores of ‘royal rotas’ over the years, from the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana and Prince Edward’s first appearance as a Cambridge undergraduate on an archaeological dig at the Roman city of Wroxeter to his own wedding at Windsor Castle.

Sally Jones at Wimbledon

"I have often witnessed the sheer joy created among ordinary citizens by proximity to royalty.



"Personally I am a deeply patriotic royalist, attending golden jubilees, street parties and waving my Union flag with unabashed delight. My interest and involvement is only surpassed by that of my 80-something neighbour Pat who mounts a fascinating and ever-changing collage of royal photographs, news stories and memorabilia in an old telephone box in our corner of rural Warwickshire.

"Fan though I am, however, even my loyalty is wearing thin at the self-regarding paranoia which appears to be afflicting Team Sussex.



"Take the attempt to stage-manage the announcement of Archie’s arrival, a perfectly natural, happy event, which one would generally expect to have been announced publicly, amid considerable elation, like the births of the three Cambridge children.

"One moment, however, we were informed that the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labour, the next that the baby had been born some hours earlier.

"This triggered a growing sense of distrust and cynicism, among even enthusiastic royal-watchers and the media, particularly the royal correspondents whose take on such proceedings does so much to shape public perception of ‘The Firm’ as a whole.



"The bizarre attempts to keep secret the identities of the baby’s godparents were equally mystifying. Baptism is usually a public affirmation of a family’s desire to bring up their child according to the tenets of the Church of England; the godparents are those tasked with the role of supporting the parents in this endeavour.

"At most other royal baptisms, including the Cambridges’, the names are quietly released around the date of the ceremony; there is little fuss; these after all are usually just a selection of the couple’s best muckers, most of whom we can probably guess anyway.

"It is not the same as the opening with bated breath of the envelope carrying the top-secret slip bearing the name of an Oscar-winner.



"It is easy to dismiss our cavils at the couple’s behaviour, as A-Lister friends like George Clooney insist on doing, as prejudice or even ‘racism’. Wrong!

"This cross-cultural union produced tremendously positive reactions at the time of the marriage.

"Everyone who had wept at the sight of the devastated little boy following his mother’s coffin or thrilled at his gung-ho bravery in Afghanistan was delighted at his choice of a lively, talented, self-made woman whose heritage had suddenly made the Royal Family seem a whole lot more inclusive.



"It is time Harry and Meghan’s advisers held a long-overdue, honest conversation with them on humility, duty and the deep divide between royalty and celebrity before they forfeit all the goodwill built up throughout their fairytale wedding – and the love and respect of archetypal Middle England monarchists like me."