Whitnash shows Trees of Light support again

Whitnash mayor Cllr Terry Shepherd has praised The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s Trees of Light fundraising campaign for the way it helps people to remember absent and late loved ones.

Cllr Shepherd gave a speech at the switch-on event for the Whitnash Tree of Light outside St Margaret’s church last weekend.

Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club President David Leigh-Hunt, Mayor of Whitnash Cllr Terry Shepherd and The Rev Richard Suffern switching on the tree at St Margaret's church in Whitnash on Saturday November 17 2018.

He spoke of his and the town’s support for the campaign, which is again raising money for the Myton Hospices.

He said: “Every year as we approach the Christmas festival, we have a chance to remember our relatives and friends, who are no longer with us.

“I guess all of us have been touched by bereavement and this coming together acknowledges the grief we have all experienced.

“The Tree of Light is our reminder of their continuing presence in our hearts and minds.

“It also provides an opportunity to raise funding through the Rotary Club’s initiative for the Myton Hospices and the wonderful care which the charity provides.”

People can support the campaign by making a donation and dedicating a light to a loved one on either the Whitnash or Leamington trees of light.

Donations can be made until January 5.

A donation coupon will be in this Friday’s Courier and KWN and also available in brochures at The Royal Priors, the town hall, tourist information in the Pump Rooms, and in Whitnash at the church and the library.

Coupons can be handed in at the visitor information centre at the Pump Room or at Whitnash Town Council’s office in Franklin Road.

They can also be posted to Kathryn Metcalfe, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick, CV34 6PX.

To make a donation online visit the web page www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight.