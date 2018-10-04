Whitnash man cycles nearly 1,000 miles for charity

A man from Whitnash cycled nearly 1,000 miles to help raise money for a charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district.

We caught up with him to see how his challenge went.

So what was the challenge?

Steve De Bruyne from Whitnash cycled nearly 1,000 miles, as part in the Deloitte Ride Across Britain. This is the third year that Steve has completed the event, which takes place every year. Cyclists travel 980 miles from Land’s End to John O Groats in nine days.

Who was he raising money for?

The Way Ahead Project, based at the Salvation Army in Chapel Street, Leamington. which helps homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district.

How did he do?

According to his JustGiving page for Steve’s cycling challenge, he has so far raised £1,020.

What has he said about it?

He said: “I’ve completed Ride Across Britain three times now representing my company DHL. I first entered in 2015 and raised £2,000 for Brake, the road safety charity and Cancer Research UK.

“I had a back injury in 2016 so I was unable to enter. In 2017 I completed the ride again and raised £800 for Brake again, which DHL matched up to the total of £1,600.

“This year I raised over £1,000 for Way Ahead Support Services and I have entered next year’s ride already and hope to raise more money for Way Ahead project to support the longevity of its services in the under funded sector of social care.

“In the last three years I have I completed 15,000 miles in training and events and my aim is to complete five Ride Across Britain events.”

So what keep him motivated?

Steve said: “The reasons I like to compete in the event apart from raising money for charities is that I want to stay fit. I love the British Isles and I want to inspire my five year old son, Roman, to do something similar in the future.

“The ride’s geography has been a useful learning tool for Roman and he has been able to stand up in class and tell everyone the route I covered using maps.”

Did he get any support?

“During my training my wife Louise and five year old son Roman have been my perfect back up team who have given me the freedom, support and on occasion provided mechanical assistance when something’s has gone wrong with my bike,” said Steve.

How can I donate?

To donate to the fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barbara-winterburn-1

