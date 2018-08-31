Where are the best spots to watch the Tour of Britain and what times will they arrive?

There will be plenty of perfect places to catch a glimpse of the action as the riders pass through Warwickshire's streets.

Project manager for the Warwickshire stage, Chris Egan, said there were a few hotspots where people can have a great view of the event.

He said: “The first of the three sprints will be in Kenilworth, which has been the home to the timed sprint section of the women’s tour for the last three

years, while the final two timed sprints will take place in Wellesbourne and Southam respectively.”

Competitors will face a triple threat of Skoda King of the Mountain climbs, totalling an ascent of 1,700 metres, but Chris hails Burton Dassett, host of the third and final climb, as ‘the ideal place for spectators to visit’ with its open countryside and narrow road through the country park.

The race finish is located in Leamington’s town centre, and Chris has urged fans to arrive in plenty of time: “Spectators should arrive at Newbold Terrace next to Jephson Gardens as early as possible to enjoy the fan areas and pre-race events.

“There will be numerous locations across Warwickshire where fans can get close to the action. It would be great to see as many people as possible lining the streets on the day.”

The following times are estimations on the arrival of the leading cyclists. Please note that they are only estimations and are based on the cyclists going

at the fastest speeds (so the later the race goes on, the bigger the discrepancy may be between the estimated time and the actual time of arrival).

The race starts at 11am in Newdegate Street, Nuneaton. Cyclists are then expected to reach Mancetter by about 11:15am, Meriden by 11.45am and Coventry by 11.55am-12pm.

KENILWORTH (sprint section)................................. 12:11

Warwick Road, Kenilworth....................................... 12.12

Leek Wootton ............................................................ 12:14

WARWICK ............................................................. 12:17

Theatre Street, High Street, Castle Hill, Banbury Road and Gallows Hill, Warwick ... ....12:23-12.25

Moreton Morrell ................................................... 12:42

Wellesbourne (sprint section)...................................12:47

Bridge Street, Wellesbourne......................................12.48

Halford ............................................................. ........ 1:03

Darlingscott ............................................................. 1:09

Ilmington (King of the Mountains stage) ......................1:13

Upper Brailes............................................................ 1:37

Lower Brailes............................................................ 1:39

Upper Tysoe.............................................................. 1:50

Little Kineton............................................................ 2:00

Kineton ..................................................................... 2:02

Edge Hill ................................................................... 2:09

Burton Dassett (King of the Mountains stage)..............2:23

Fenny Compton ........................................................ 2:26

Southam (sprint section) ........................................ 2:40

Long Itchington ........................................................ 2:44

Marton ..................................................................... 2:50

Radford Semele ........................................................ 3:06

LEAMINGTON .......................................................... 3:08

A425 Radford Road ................................................... 3:08

Willes Road ................................................................ 3:09

FINISH: Newbold Terrace ......................................... 3:10

For more details or to view the tour’s interactive stage map click here